Mandatory evacuations have been ordered after a grass fire, known as the Bear Creek fire, broke out near the west side of Bear Creek Park in Colorado Springs around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, firefighters tweeted.
Firefighters said structures are under threat and mandatory evacuations were issued for all homes west of Vista Grande Drive as well as for Gold Camp Road and Bear Creek Drive. All residents were to leave the area immediately, the fire department tweeted. Evacuated residents were instructed to meet at Cheyenne Mountain High School.
Colorado Springs Fire Department ordered air support for the fire and multiple crews responded on the ground, the agency's spokesman Mike Smaldino said. Firefighters appeared to be putting water on homes as a precaution.
Engines drove down Pollux Drive and attached crime tape to residents' mailboxes to mark who they had notified about the fire.
The smoke turned black and grew rapidly in size. Fire trucks and other emergency responders tried to access the fire from Lower Gold Camp Road but ran into heavy traffic. Gusts of wind seemed to blow the fire toward homes and burned through some wooded areas.
"I think it will be okay, we've got good fire people," Ralph Cannon, an evacuated resident headed to a friend's house on the east side of the city, said.
The parking areas for Bear Creek Nature Center were shut down as the fire continued to grow.
This is a developing story.
