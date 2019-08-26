DNA test results confirmed that a mountain lion killed by wildlife officials was the same animal that attacked a young boy west of Denver last week, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Monday.
The 8-year-old boy, who was attacked by the cougar outside his Bailey home Wednesday, had been playing on a trampoline with his brother when a friend called out to him from a house next door. When the boy ran to see his friend, the mountain lion pounced and bit him, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigators.
The boy’s father scared off the lion, and the boy was taken to a hospital.
The day after the attack, wildlife officials searched for the predator. A resident reported one of his goats missing and said that he saw two mountain lions in the area.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services officials saw the two lions feeding on the goat and euthanized both.
Officials can euthanize wild animals that kill livestock during what they refer to as “depredation events,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman John Clay said.
The two lions matched the description of the one that attacked the Bailey boy, so officials sent DNA samples to the University of Wyoming Forensics Lab for testing.
“We had reason to believe they could be linked to it; one of them could be linked to it,” Clay said.
The lab found that the DNA of one of the lions matched samples taken after the attack.
The Platte Canyon Fire Protection District put out a statement with permission from the victim’s family Monday morning.
“Our young patient had his second surgery yesterday, he continues to persevere and remain brave while healing,” the statement read. “Your ongoing thoughts, prayers and support are appreciated.”
A verified GoFundMe page has been set up to help with expenses related to the boy’s recovery.
636-0210 @evanochsner