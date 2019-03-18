The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission was considering Monday whether to file a complaint with the state's attorney disciplinary board against former Secretary of State Scott Gessler or to turn his unpaid fine over to a state collections agency.
Gessler was fined $1,514.88 in 2013 after the commission found he had used state money to travel to a partisan event, violating state ethics law.
"We have repeatedly tried to get Mr. Gessler's counsel to pay the penalty affirmed by the Colorado Supreme Court," commission Executive Director Dino Ioannides told fellow panel members. "Gessler's counsel has stopped communicating with us, and there's no indication that penalty has been paid."
The commission could get a judgment against Gessler and then refer it to state collections, commission lawyer Gina Cannan told the members. She also noted that Gessler has been sent a demand letter for payment.
But Commissioner Bill Leone said, "We shouldn't have to sue and get a judgment. Gessler is an attorney who is in contempt of a finding by an administrative agency and finalized through the courts. We would report it to the disciplinary board."
The commission will decide next month which action to take. Gessler did not respond to a request for comment.
Gessler, an attorney who specializes in elections law, served one term as secretary of state from 2011 to 2015. Colorado Ethics Watch filed a complaint against him in 2012 over his trip to Sarasota, Fla., that August for a meeting of the Republican National Lawyers Association.
The day after the two-day seminar, on Aug. 26, Gessler went to the Republican National Convention in Tampa. His airfare and lodging for the lawyers’ seminar cost $1,278.90, which Gessler paid out of a discretionary fund in his office. He also told his staff to give him any money remaining in that fund, $117.99. He did not provide receipts for the money.
The Ethics Commission ruled in January 2013 that Gessler’s trip was for partisan political purposes, and the remaining money was spent for his personal use, without providing receipts.
A Denver District Court judge put the fine on hold pending resolution of all legal appeals.
In May 2013, Gessler repaid the travel cost to the Secretary of State's Office, the Colorado Independent reported. The fine levied by the Ethics Commission takes that payment into account.
Gessler's legal case has cost Colorado taxpayers at least $515,000, because the state had to pay for both sides: for Gessler's attorneys and for a member of the state attorney general's staff to represent the Ethics Commission. His attorneys recently were paid $12,500 for representing him in his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Ethics Commission on Monday also scheduled hearings for April 22 on a complaint against former Secretary of State Wayne Williams regarding his bar association dues and continuing legal education credits in 2018.
No date has been set for two complaints against former Gov. John Hickenlooper, pertaining to travel on private jets and the cost of a conference in Bilderberg, Italy, in 2018.
Representatives for Williams and Hickenlooper have called the claims political stunts.