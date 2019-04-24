Sikkema
Paul David Sikkema, captain and instructor at U.S. Air Force Academy, was arrested Wednesday on charges of internet luring of children. Photo courtesy of Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
A captain and ethics instructor at the U.S. Air Force Academy has been arrested on suspicion of luring children online, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children investigators said Wednesday.

Paul David Sikkema is facing a charge of internet luring of children, which is a Class 4 Felony. He is being held without bond at the Arapahoe County jail, an inmate search shows.

Sikkema graduated from the academy in 2012 and was named an outstanding graduate. He has been an instructor in the philosophy department since fall 2017, teaching an ethics course, the AFA's website said.

