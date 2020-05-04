The Eta Aquariid meteor shower is expected to peak on Tuesday. May is the best spring month to view meteor activity for those in the northern hemisphere, according to the American Meteor Society.
However, this meteor shower favors sky watchers in the southern hemisphere, where between 20 and 40 meteors can be seen each hour. In the northern hemisphere, observers can expect to see between 10 and 30 meteors in the hours before dawn.
The meteor shower is expected to peak on the mornings of May 5 and 6, but it coincides with the coming full moon, which is also a supermoon, on May 7.
For more on this story go to CNN.com.