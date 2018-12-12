A half-blind wolf missing from the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide since escaping on Nov. 11 has been spotted and appears to have a broken leg, according to social media accounts.
Several staff members “did set eyes on him” and confirmed it’s the missing Mexican wolf named Jack for one-eyed Jack, as he is blind in his left eye.
The animal’s location is not being revealed, according to Darlene Kobobel, founder of the center, so as to not scare him away.
The wolf is young — he was born in captivity last year and had arrived at the center the day he ran away, according to last month's news release announcing his escape.
The Mexican wolf is considered endangered, as a subspecies of gray wolf that was once common throughout the Southwest United States but was nearly eliminated from the wild by the 1970s.
Jack was seen eating steaks left out for him this week, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Department of Agriculture are working on his capture, according to the center’s online conversations.
“I want to thank everyone for your overwhelming support during for Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center during this very difficult time,” Kobobel wrote.
“In a world that is so divided and with so many things that effect our lives, your messages of hope and prayers have helped me more than you know.”
Kobobel started the sanctuary after rescuing a wolf dog headed for euthanasia in 1993.
Colorado State Parks and Wildlife, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Species Survival Program, the Mexican Gray program, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Teller County Animal Control, and veterinarian Dr. David Volz also have been involved with the effort.
“When I was young I had a fear of wolves due to the stories that still circulate today,” Kobobel wrote on Facebook.
“As I educated myself I learned how amazing these animals are and why it is so important to teach people to understand the vital role that they play in a healthy ecosystem, and to dismantle the outdated information about how they may eat school children at the school bus stop, and how we can successfully work together with hunters and ranchers.”