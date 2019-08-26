A new, and huge, piece of equipment is being delivered to Colorado Springs Utilities late Monday that will cause closures along Academy Boulevard overnight.
A quarter-million-pound electrical transformer from Wisconsin has reached Colorado Springs by rail, but "it's the last 12 miles that may cause traffic delays," the utilities company said in a news release.
A 96-wheel trailer will deliver the new transformer from South Academy Boulevard, at Astrozon Boulevard. The closure will start here at 10 p.m.
The equipment will travel to the Cottonwood Substation near East Woodmen and Stinson roads. Colorado Springs police will escort the move, which is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The $2 million new transformer will replace a 45-year-old version, which will be used as part of the utility’s emergency spare strategy. A spare transformer program is a key part of preparation for, and rapid recovery from, severe natural and man-made disasters, the utility company said.