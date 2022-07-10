071122-news-hot-weather.jpg

James Bonicelli rides his jet ski as he cools off in Memorial Park’s Prospect Lake Sunday, July 10, 2022, as temperatures climbed into the upper 90s in the Colorado Springs area. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

As Colorado Springs broke a 68-year-old temperature record on Sunday, city officials warned residents about the elevated potential for illness, injury and property damage.

Despite occasional cloud cover and a predicted 20% chance of thunderstorms, temperatures reached a blistering 98 degrees at about 11 a.m., making Sunday the hottest July 10 on record, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The previous record for the date was 97 degrees, set in 1954, according to agency data.

Shade.JPG

A bicyclist takes a break in the shade of a canopy at a park in northeast Colorado Springs on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Exposure to near-triple digit temperatures can lead to a variety of illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heatstroke, officials said. And because sweat evaporates quickly at altitude, a person can get sick without warning, officials said.

Grass fire extinguished by Colorado Springs Fire Department; no injuries or damage reported

“Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate,” said Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesman Mike Smaldino. “Getting behind the hydration curve is not good on days like this. If you feel thirsty, you’re already behind.”

Smaldino advised residents to refrain from vigorous outdoor exercise, and for outside workers to take more frequent breaks when possible.

“(First responders) try to find cooler spots when the heat is at its highest,” he said.

Colorado Springs weather: High near 93 and chance of thunderstorms

A local group of car aficionados braved the heat to have a little fun on Sunday.

Pikes Peak Air Coolers and the Pikes Peak Corvair Club sponsored a “Sundae Fundae” at the Drive-In Tasty Freeze on North Weber Street. Nearly three dozen modern, classic and tricked out automobiles lined up for a car show outside the shop, which ran misting fans and doled out ice cream while a live band played.

“Cool cars on a hot day,” said organizer Kraig Sullivan. “If you want to beat the heat in a fun way, this is the place to do it.”

At nearby Bonforte Park on North Wahsatch Avenue, a group of kids squealed as they pelted each other with water balloons.

“We’re making sure they take breaks for water or juice,” said Sandy, a parent.

Colorado using new technology to monitor air pollution

In Colorado, elevated temperatures mean high fire danger, which is exacerbated by illegal fireworks use. Nearly a week after July 4, Colorado Springs police dispatchers are still fielding calls about people shooting leftover fireworks, officials said.

Fireworks not only pose an extreme fire hazard, but they are also against the law, Smaldino said.

“Do not light them off,” he said. “In this city, fireworks are illegal all year 'round — not just on July 4.”

Tags

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments