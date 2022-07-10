As Colorado Springs broke a 68-year-old temperature record on Sunday, city officials warned residents about the elevated potential for illness, injury and property damage.
Despite occasional cloud cover and a predicted 20% chance of thunderstorms, temperatures reached a blistering 98 degrees at about 11 a.m., making Sunday the hottest July 10 on record, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The previous record for the date was 97 degrees, set in 1954, according to agency data.
Exposure to near-triple digit temperatures can lead to a variety of illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heatstroke, officials said. And because sweat evaporates quickly at altitude, a person can get sick without warning, officials said.
“Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate,” said Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesman Mike Smaldino. “Getting behind the hydration curve is not good on days like this. If you feel thirsty, you’re already behind.”
Smaldino advised residents to refrain from vigorous outdoor exercise, and for outside workers to take more frequent breaks when possible.
“(First responders) try to find cooler spots when the heat is at its highest,” he said.
A local group of car aficionados braved the heat to have a little fun on Sunday.
Pikes Peak Air Coolers and the Pikes Peak Corvair Club sponsored a “Sundae Fundae” at the Drive-In Tasty Freeze on North Weber Street. Nearly three dozen modern, classic and tricked out automobiles lined up for a car show outside the shop, which ran misting fans and doled out ice cream while a live band played.
“Cool cars on a hot day,” said organizer Kraig Sullivan. “If you want to beat the heat in a fun way, this is the place to do it.”
At nearby Bonforte Park on North Wahsatch Avenue, a group of kids squealed as they pelted each other with water balloons.
“We’re making sure they take breaks for water or juice,” said Sandy, a parent.
In Colorado, elevated temperatures mean high fire danger, which is exacerbated by illegal fireworks use. Nearly a week after July 4, Colorado Springs police dispatchers are still fielding calls about people shooting leftover fireworks, officials said.
Fireworks not only pose an extreme fire hazard, but they are also against the law, Smaldino said.
“Do not light them off,” he said. “In this city, fireworks are illegal all year 'round — not just on July 4.”