Several Colorado Springs-area officials on Wednesday reiterated extensive infrastructure damage and a long road to recovery in parts of El Paso County and the city after record-setting storms.

Officials with El Paso County, the city of Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management discussed the approved disaster declaration resolution — a response to road and infrastructure damage due to severe weather over the past month.

“While we are grateful for the record rainfall that we’ve had in Colorado Springs and El Paso County this month, it has not been kind to our public infrastructure,” Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade said at Wednesday’s press conference.

Fifteen roadways — almost entirely in the eastern part of the county — remain closed due to the effects of widespread flooding, including bridge support damage, missing pipes and lingering surface water blocking passage, said Andrew Notbohm, director of the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management.

Areas of southeast Colorado Springs have also been hit hard.

El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer said crews with the county Public Works and Facilities Department have been working “around the clock” to make repairs to county roads and bridges.

Citing the $19 million-plus estimated to make necessary repairs to damaged infrastructure, Bremer highlighted the need for federal funds needed to complete the work and “make our community more resilient to natural disaster.”

Bremer said date range included in the disaster declaration is between June 8-23, covering damage from multiple weather events in the past month.

Officials with the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will conduct a joint preliminary damage assessment Thursday, working in three teams to tour facilities damaged in recent weather events. The assessment will determine eligibility for public funds to repair critical infrastructure.

Tim Biolchini, a Program Manager for Stormwater Capital Project in Colorado Springs, referenced a few major problem areas within the city in Thursday’s assessment efforts, including the failure of multiple embankments along Sand Creek south of Airport Road and along Wildflower Park, which saw damage from the June 12 storm that dumped hail and a record 4.02 inches of rain for the date.

Coupled with the 1.47 inches of rain that fell June 11, an all-time two-day record was set with 5.49 inches in Colorado Springs.

According to Notbohm, in order for the county to receive a disaster declaration for public assistance, the damage assessment must reach a statewide capita — a threshhold he's confident of reaching.

Notbolm noted a timeline for completion of these repairs remains murky until preliminary assessments conclude, and funding eligibility is confirmed.

"There's so much damage, and the extent of the damage is so great, we're working to coordinate the big-ticket items," Notbohm said. "For a county the size of Delaware, it's going to be difficult to tour everything in one day."

County Director of Public Works Kevin Mastin cited major damage outside of county municipalities along Falcon Highway, Peyton Highway and JD Johnson Road.

“Those areas were the hardest hit, and will take us the longest to recover from,” Mastin said.

Although noting damaged areas of focus, Mastin emphasized the importance of every affected roadway, and the impacts on the citizens that utilize them daily.

“Every road is important. Every citizen that is affected by those roads are facing an economic impact because they’re going to have to drive much farther to work,” Mastin said.

Mastin said current efforts are mainly going toward reestablishing culverts and bringing in additional material and asphalt that had been washed away in the recent storms. Although initial assessments have painted a picture of damage left behind, Mastin said total damage is still unknown due to areas still facing active flooding, and costs could potentially rise.

“As the water recedes, it’ll reveal what further damage may or may not be,” Mastin said.

“We are pressing forward with the assets we have available to get every road open," Mastin said, "As far as budgetary restraints, we have had conversations about what the potential impact may be, and we will continue to address that as we press forward.”