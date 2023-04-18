The Martin Drake Power Plant in downtown Colorado Springs must come down — but what will that process look like? Residents are invited to a public meeting that aims to answer that question.

Colorado Springs Utilities is hosting a meeting Tuesday, April 18, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St., to review the demolition process for the plant, one of the last urban power plants in the country, officials announced in a news release Friday.

The meeting includes a presentation and question and answer session, officials said. They will discuss what construction and demolition activity is planned and will address dust control, noise mitigation and traffic management plans, the release states.

Seating is limited and residents should pre-register for the meeting online at forms.office.com/r/GYcp2751gS.

Attendees should arrive promptly at 5:30 p.m.

The Martin Drake Power Plant burned coal for the last time in September, putting an end to the plant's nearly century-long electric generation. The plant was expected to run on coal through 2035, but in June 2020 the Utilities board, which is also the Colorado Springs City Council, pushed the date up to shutter the plant by 2023.

Colorado Springs Utilities has selected a contractor that will supervise the breakdown and removal of the plant's internal equipment, stacks and buildings, a process that could take about two years, officials said in the release. Some demolition-related work is scheduled to begin this summer.

Colorado Springs Utilities plans to use the Drake site in the future for utilities-related purposes, officials said.

In February, the Downtown Partnership and Legacy Institute presented a full report to the Utilities board that will help develop a vision for the site informed by community and stakeholder input.

At several public meetings in October, residents largely said they wanted future plans for the site to improve and utilize the adjacent creek. Residents also generally said they want to see a "mixed use" approach to the site, favoring redeveloping the area over allowing it to remain in use for various utility uses, the report states.