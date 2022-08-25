The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments this month released a draft study to assess existing electric vehicle infrastructure in El Paso, Teller and Park counties, providing a framework for local governments that may pursue EV charging projects in the future.

Residents in these counties can review the 54-page draft document online at ppacg.org/ppacg-transportation-electrification-study/. Residents can submit their feedback on the study through Sept. 13 to senior transportation planner Danelle Miller at dmiller@ppacg.org.

The Transportation Electrification Infrastructure Study doesn't detail specific infrastructure projects, Miller said in a news release this month. Rather, the study intends to "assist those member jurisdictions or local entities who voluntarily decide to seek EV grants," she said in the release. The study aligns with and refers to existing efforts, she said.

All resident comments received will be available for viewing and the project team will integrate them, as needed, into the document, the release states. Feedback will be considered by staff, various PPACG committees and the organization's Board of Directors during the approval process. The PPACG board anticipates adopting the study on Oct. 12, Miller said in an email Thursday.

The study provides "a strategic and coordinated approach to electrification of transportation" to help support future electric vehicle use across the PPACG's approximately 4,900-square-mile area, much of which is rural, its introductory page states. It considers charging infrastructure, vehicle registration data, population and projected population, and incentives and funding opportunities for electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.

The document aligns with current federal and state efforts to reduce greenhouse gases, including a 2019 bill passed by the Colorado Legislature aiming to reduce statewide greenhouse gas emissions 26% by 2025, 50% by 2030 and 90% by 2050 from 2005 levels. Transportation — including passenger vehicles, trucks and aviation — is the second-highest source of greenhouse gases in Colorado, according to the state Department of Public Health and Environment. Electricity generation via coal and gas is the biggest source.

Driving electric vehicles, the draft study states, is one way to reduce greenhouse gases.

In 2018, Colorado released its first electric vehicle plan to develop fast-charging corridors across the state and targeted 940,000 electric vehicles by 2030, among other goals.

Data from EValuateCO, an online dashboard that includes data on the current state of Colorado's vehicle electrification, show as of Aug. 1 there are 5,467 total electric vehicles on the road in El Paso, Park and Teller counties.

El Paso County, the most populous of the three with more than 730,000 residents — 66% of whom live in Colorado Springs — has the largest number of electric vehicles on the road, with 5,241, data show.

Teller County, with approximately 24,700 residents, has 131 electric vehicles on the road. There are 95 such vehicles on the road in Park County, home to 17,400 residents, data show.

Figures from the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association show that demand has grown in the state for electric vehicles in the past three years. Nearly 16,000 electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles were sold in Colorado last year, according to association data.

The study identifies El Paso, Teller and Park counties as needing "considerable growth" in their electric vehicle infrastructure to help Colorado meet its statewide electric vehicle plan goals. Within these three counties, the draft study states, there were 57 public charging stations as of March.

To meet statewide goals, Colorado needs 7,600 public chargers by 2025 and 24,100 chargers by 2030, according to a working paper published by the International Council on Clean Transportation in 2021 and referenced in the draft study. The paper said Colorado had 2,100 public chargers in 2020.

The draft study also cites challenges for electric vehicle adoption, such as general awareness of electric vehicles and their affordability.

Much of the area identified in the study is also rural, so many residents drive farther to work, for amenities and shopping than those who live in larger metropolitan areas. "Many residents may question whether the range and limitations of an (electric vehicle) will support their needs," the document states.