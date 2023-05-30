As Colorado Springs has grown and imported more and more water, Fountain Creek south of town has swelled from an intermittent stream to a river prone to erosion and flooding.

The challenge of shoring up its sandy banks has fallen to the Fountain Creek Watershed District, a group now looking to expand its mission.

Perhaps most well-known for Creek Week, an annual creek cleanup event, the district has also been combating erosion along Fountain Creek that can damage fish habitat and wash away property, armed with $50 million it received to offset the impacts of the Southern Delivery System, said Alli Schuch, the district's executive director.

The system features a major pipeline that pumps water from Pueblo Reservoir to Colorado Springs and, once treated, that water washes back down Fountain Creek, increasing the need for erosion mitigation and flood prevention. As the town has grown more and more, water also flows off paved parking lots and streets into the creek.

The district has spent $33 million working to mitigate erosion and improve stream health in a series of large projects along the Fountain. For example, near the Colorado 47 bridge over Fountain in Pueblo, the group removed piles of concrete and put in thousands of new cottonwood and willow trees to help slow down the flow of water, she said.

Years of big projects have largely tapped the district's funding and it is now evaluating new directions, such as improving the watershed upstream, along Colorado Springs waterways such as Monument and Sand Creeks, and farther afield. The district incorporates El Paso and Pueblo counties.

"We all deserve waterways that are enjoyable, that are assets versus liabilities," Schuch said.

The district is now exploring what residents want to see along their waterways and opportunities to raise funding to help fulfill some of those visions, she said.

Former Colorado Springs City Councilman and greenway advocate Richard Skorman said the waterways in town are an important opportunity to create open spaces near residents' homes, particularly as the community grows eastward.

The district could help by getting involved in recreation, such as building trails along creeks, improving safety along the creeks through an ambassador program, and mobilizing volunteers to help with new projects, among other options. The district has already shown its ability to bring thousands of people for Creek Week, and it could help in new areas such as organizing tree plantings to help with erosion, he said.

There could also be an opportunity for the district to help apply for grants to cover wetland restoration or wildfire mitigation, because when a watershed burns, it can cause major water-quality problems, he said.

While the district likely can't take on all these different missions, he expects the reimagined district can help make the Fountain Creek a jewel in the community.

"Let’s embrace it. Let's not turn our backs to it," he said.

All those ideas would take funding, and options for new revenue include a property tax or sales tax increase or asking the governments who are members of the district for additional funds, Schuch said. Each community in the district, such as Colorado Springs and El Paso County, helps cover its administrative costs, she said. The governments pay according to their size, and so Colorado Springs covers $231,000 in administrative costs, while Green Mountain Falls pays $322, she said.

But before the district pursues new revenue, it is collecting data — evaluating how effective its past projects have been and finding out what the community would like to see. An open online survey invites residents to share how the district should prioritize projects, such as expanding recreation and planting trees.

"We are able to actualize the values that our citizens have, hear what they are saying, and take action to protect what we all love about living here," she said.

The survey can be found at fountain-crk.org/take-our-survey.