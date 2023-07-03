Colorado Springs air quality has fallen out of compliance with federal standards for ozone over the last three years, with poor enough air quality to potentially trigger new federal regulations, as cities across the country choke on smoke from Canadian wildfires this summer.

Wildfire smoke from outside the area has also hurt air quality in Colorado Springs in recent years and helped send it over federal limits, even as Colorado Springs Utilities has taken some steps that should improve air quality.

On average from 2020 to 2022, Colorado Springs exceeded the federal standard for ozone, hitting 74 parts per billion up above the standard of 70 parts per billion, according to Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments data. Ozone can cause immediate health problems, such as asthma attacks, and contribute to long-term health conditions, including an earlier death, according to the American Long Association.

The three-year average for ozone is the standard the Environmental Protection Agency uses to determine whether an area should qualify for federal nonattainment status for air quality, a designation that can trigger steps, such as more costly permitting for businesses and tail-pipe emissions testing. The data is gathered at two local monitors, one in Manitou Springs and one near the Air Force Academy and the average is based on the fourth highest readings from those monitors.

While Colorado Springs is over the federal air quality limit for ozone, it is unknown when the EPA might assess Colorado Springs' air quality data and determine if it is now in nonattainment status because it is re-evaluating the current standard for ozone, said Andrew Gunning, executive director of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments. Some groups, including the American Lung Association, are calling on the federal government to lower the ozone limit to make it stringent.

EPA spokesman Rich Mylott did not provide clear timing on when the agency might re-evaluate Colorado Springs, saying it depends on whether new standards are issued.

In Colorado Springs nonattainment status could trigger high economic costs and hurt public health, Gunning said.

"We want to make sure we are keeping our air clean. ... We are Olympic City USA and we don’t want that hanging over us," he said.

Colorado Springs saw poor air quality, in part, because of wildfire smoke from outside the area that blew into town during 2020, a factor that is out of the community's control and an issue many other communities such as New York and Detroit. The state could ask the EPA not to factor in wildfire smoke because it is an exceptional event, Mylott said.

If the EPA did not consider the 2020 wildfires, Colorado Springs would still exceed the ozone limit at one of its two monitors, Gunning said.

At the same time, Colorado Springs has taken steps that should improve air quality, such as shutting down the coal-powered portion of the Martin Drake Power Plant downtown.

"We are doing some really good things here with cleaning our grid," Gunning said.

Vehicles are the largest contributors to emissions in the Pikes Peak Region and as more people buy electric cars that will help as well. Three months of free fare on city buses through August, is also meant to cut pollution when the community is most at risk of exceeding federal limits, in part, because of the heat.

Additionally, the city and Colorado Springs Utilities are working on local wildfire mitigation to reduce the risk of major local fires, he said.

"We are trying to hit it with as many reasonable local strategies as we can," he said.

Residents can help by reducing car trips and transitioning to electric powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers can also help protect air quality.

So far this year, Colorado Springs has only had one ozone exceedance day in late May when the area was inundated with Canadian wildfire smoke, Gunning said. Cooler, wet weather also helped in June since the heat accelerates ozone creation.

Residents concerned about air quality can sign up for alerts at colorado.gov/airquality/request_alerts.aspx.