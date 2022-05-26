Colorado saw a small improvement in drought conditions after recent snow and rain, according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s National Drought Mitigation Center, though more than half of the state is still experiencing at least “severe” drought conditions.
West of the Rockies, and especially in the southwestern corner of the state, conditions continue to worsen.
Meanwhile, the Front Range and, to a lesser extent, the eastern plains saw conditions improve.
El Paso County saw improvement, with no more area in “extreme” conditions, but still with three-quarters of the county in “moderate” or “severe” drought.
None of the state is currently classified as experiencing “normal” conditions, as the long-term trend of drought continues in the Southwest, particularly in the lower Colorado River Basin.
The 2021/2022 winter’s relatively dry conditions and below-normal snowfall have led to a quickly diminishing snowpack, with some areas of the state below half of normal conditions, according to the Department of Agriculture’s Snow Survey.
Weather forecasts are predicting a chance of scattered rain in some parts of the state over the upcoming holiday weekend.