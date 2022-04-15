The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Friday it will resume the leasing of federal oil and gas reserves in nine states including Colorado, with details to be announced on Monday.
These will be the first leases on public lands since President Joe Biden issued an executive order, one week after taking office, that shut down new leases.
President Biden has faced increasing pressure to do something about rising gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and inflation sent oil prices soaring. Biden has released millions of barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as countries around the world cut back on their use of Russian oil.
The latest move complies with a June 2021 ruling by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Louisiana, in a lawsuit issued by 13 states not including Colorado that ordered the Biden administration to resume leasing federal land.
The new leases will be in Alabama, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming. The Bureau of Land Management said it will not reveal exactly where the parcels are until the auction opens on Monday.
Biden told voters in February 2020, “And by the way, no more drilling on federal lands, period. Period, period, period.” Since then, in addition to the court ruling, the administration has been met with increasing gas prices, especially in the past 12 months.
The BLM said it examined 733,000 acres, or about 1,145 square miles, of federal land that energy companies had previously suggested should be leased.
On Monday, BLM said it will offer only about 144,000 acres or 225 square miles, for sale. That is about 20% of the land BLM reviewed.
BLM also said it is increasing the royalty rate paid to the U.S. Treasury on extracted resources from 12.5% to 18.75%, a 66% increase. This is the first increase in royalties in decades.
Late last year, 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico went up for auction for drilling leases in compliance with a preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty June 15, 2021.
In asking for a preliminary injunction, the plaintiff states claimed that the Biden administration violated the federal Administrative Procedures Act and exceeded its statutory authority.
Doughty agreed and issued the nationwide preliminary injunction saying, “This Court does not favor nationwide injunctions unless absolutely necessary. However, it is necessary here because of the need for uniformity. The Agency Defendants’ lease sales are located on public lands and in offshore waters across the nation. Uniformity is needed despite this Court’s reluctance to issue a nationwide injunction.”
In response to the reopening of federal land to oil and gas extraction in Colorado, Lynn Granger, executive director of the American Petroleum Institute of Colorado said, “Colorado’s energy resources are a long-term strategic asset that strengthens our national security and fuels our economy.”
Granger was less pleased with the increase in royalties and the relatively small amount of land opened up.
“We are pleased to see the Interior Department finally announce a restart to the long-delayed onshore leasing program required under the law, but we are concerned that this action adds new barriers to increasing energy production, including removing some of the most significant parcels,” Granger said.
Environmental groups decried the move, saying even the reductions in acreage offered are insufficient to meet “our climate obligations.”
In a statement to The Denver Gazette, Earthjustice President Abigail Dillen said, “Any new leasing must meaningfully incorporate environmental justice and climate impacts. … The best available science already shows that we cannot continue leasing on our public lands and meet President Biden’s stated climate goals.”