Ent Center for the Arts at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs has canceled or postponed all performances scheduled through April 30.
That includes "An Iliad," which was scheduled to open Thursday; "Hair," the UCCS student production also scheduled to open Thursday; Spanish Harlem Orchestra's concert on March 20; Meow Meow on April 17; and "Passion Play," set to open April 23.
Current ticket holders will receive an email about their performance or event and the options they have regarding their ticket.
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- MAP: A look at cases in Colorado.
- Coronavirus vs. the flu: Similar symptoms and the differences.