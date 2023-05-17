The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating the disappearance of a woman who has been missing for two weeks from Saguache County.

Edna Quintana, 55, was last seen in the area of Saguache on May 3. Her family reported her missing three days later, after she became unreachable and didn't return home, according to a CBI alert.

Quintana is described as 5-foot-5 and weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators believe she would be on foot.

CBI said Quintana has medical issues, and there is concern for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CBI tip line at 719-416-5815.