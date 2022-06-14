Arya Stark Missing

Arya Stark has been missing since April 28, 2022.

 Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl who has been missing since April.

Police said Arya Stark voluntarily left a residence in the 900 block of Azure Circle in east Colorado Springs on April 28.

Stark is described as 5-foot-2 and 135 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a black jacket, black tights and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

