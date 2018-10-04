Authorities are asking for help finding a pair of missing and "endangered" siblings — a 3-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl — who were last seen Sept. 27 in the Colorado Springs area.
Anneberlin Perrone — also known as Annie — weighs about 50 pounds and is about 3 feet 5 inches tall. She has pierced ears, blue eyes and long blonde hair.
Grayson Perrone weighs about 40 pounds and is about 3 feet tall. He has blue eyes and short blonde hair.
Colorado Springs police are assisting the El Paso County Department of Human Services in finding the children, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black. A court order has been issued to take them into protective custody, but at this point, there is no criminal investigation, he said.
The children might be with Harmonie Larrow — who also answers to Harmonie Perrone — and Duncan Larrow, both 21, traveling in a 2013 Black Ford C-Max with Colorado plate HPO258. Harmonie is the children's biological mother, Black said.
The back window of the vehicle is busted out and taped with clear plastic.
Harmonie and Duncan Larrow have ties to Arizona.