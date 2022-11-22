Common perception is that the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region is only a place to meet everyday fitness needs, but it covers considerably more territory than that.
Along with improving health and well-being, the focus of the nonprofit incorporates youth development, military outreach, specialized health care programs and social responsibility.
“2022 has been a return to a new normal for the YMCA,” said Shannon Rauen, director of development. In an interview, Rauen provided details about many of the programs available through the YMCA.
During the past year the Middle School Initiative at the Fountain Valley YMCA has met with resounding success by providing tweens with before and after school supervision for students in the Fountain/Fort Carson School District.
Cooking classes, exercise, healthy living, maintaining an active lifestyle, and arts and crafts are part of this successful outreach program. The students also receive a free membership to the Y. Plans are underway for the Middle School Initiative to be available in other districts such as D-11 and D-2.
Another program, the Parkinson’s Exercise Program, is flourishing post-pandemic at the Briargate and Tri-Lakes locations. Woody entered the program using a walker, and he could barely move. The program increased his mobility, and he feels the class has changed his life. John, another class participant, said: “Doctors tell you the best medicine for Parkinson’s or most neurological diseases is exercise.”
Justin, a stroke victim, first came to the Y in a wheelchair. His personal trainer gave him valuable personal attention that focused on mobility, strength training, balance and range of motion. Justin’s father said the Y has been a miracle in his son’s recovery, as Justin is now able to often walk unaided by a cane.
The plan for 2023 is to bring back the evidence-based health program Livestrong. Cancer patients are given an opportunity to regain strength after cancer treatment, and to connect to the community. There is no charge for Livestrong, and family members/caregivers also receive a free membership to the Y.
No one is ever turned away from Camp Shady Brook, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023. This magical place is inclusive and accepting, providing a sometimes life-changing experience for campers.
Located in Deckers, Camp Shady Brook is available to children ages 7-17, and affords them an opportunity to connect not only with nature, but also with peers in a positive way. Campers focus on the four core values of the YMCA: honesty, caring, respect and responsibility.
A heartfelt testimonial from the mother of a recent camper reflects the impact of a week at Camp Shady Brook. “Words can’t express how thankful we are for Alexis’s scholarship this year for her to attend a full week at Camp Shady Brook. This was life changing for her. She said (she) made friends, ones who loved her for her. ... She even got the ‘loud and proud’ award. … She’ll remember this experience for the rest of her life and you guys don’t know what a significant impact it had on her.”
Boyd Williams, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, addressed questions about the ongoing progress of the downtown facility. “The YMCA continues to work on the Downtown Y project. Though the past few years had created unexpected circumstances with the global pandemic and the cost of construction prices, the Y and selected project partners continue to work diligently on making this important development for the downtown community a reality.”