When Dayton Mentch fell on hard times, Westside Cares (WC) helped him obtain dental needs, food, housing, laundry, Medicaid and Social Security.
“I would recommend WC to others because they go out of their way to help. And, if they can’t help, they find somebody who can. They don’t just turn you away,” Mentch said.
Westside Cares is an ecumenical/interfaith nonprofit collaboration of more than 20 religious fellowships of El Paso County’s Westside. Through its partnership with the Empty Stocking Fund, WC is able to assist needy citizens, operate six food pantries, and provide financial and medical assistance to special seasonal program referrals.
According to Chief Executive Officer Kristy Milligan, WC prevents homelessness through rental and utility assistance programs, provides healthy food from throughout its service area, and financial counseling. Through ESF support, WC also helps people weather clothing, financial and laundry crises.
“Ninety percent of the people seen at WC each year are housed. For that remaining 10 percent, the adoption of a housing navigation program has been an incredible success. To date, WC housing advocates have helped over 20 neighbors into permanent, stable housing,” Milligan said.
Westside Cares vision to build “A community that honors the dignity of every neighbor” is embedded deeply in its organizational culture, Milligan said, and that the Empty Stocking Fund is there to assist WC in this endeavor.
“WCs’ volunteers are committed to seeing each neighbor as fully deserving of love and support from their community, regardless of their housing status, economic background, religion, race, veteran status, disability status, age, gender or any other classification,” Milligan said.
Through ESF, Westside Cares offers supportive services to 10,000 individuals annually. Their food pantry program alone last year served 21,260 family members, a third of whom were under 18, Milligan said.
WC has seen an increase in seniors accessing services. Housing costs continue to rise and their fixed incomes necessitate the additional support of the community in which they live, Milligan said. WC enjoys the ESF spotlighting individuals who defeat the odds and transcend, and the donors and advocates who invest in hope for others, she added.
“While we love our neighbors, we always celebrate when they move on and no longer need us. Every day until that time, we are privileged to walk with them,” Milligan said of her 400-plus volunteer staff.
Jim Stokes said, “The thing I like about WC is they don’t discriminate against anybody. WC gives you a hand-up and not a handout.” Jonathan Sveen agreed. “I would recommend WC to anyone who wants or needs help,” Sveen said of Westside Cares, who helped him obtain blankets, clothing and food.
“Our most significant obstacle continues to be creating a culture that extends beyond the doors of WC that invites us to, as Homeboy Industries founder Father Greg Boyle puts it, ‘Stand in awe at what the poor have to carry rather than stand in judgment at how they carry it,’” Milligan said. To learn more call 719-389-0759, ext. 101 or visit www.westsidecares.org.