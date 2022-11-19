“In the United States we are thought of as do-gooders with a thrift store,” said Capt. Doug Hanson, El Paso County coordinator for The Salvation Army. “But we are a church. Around the world people recognize us as a church but in our country, it’s so ingrained in the culture that when we tell them all of what we do, it’s jarring.”
The Salvation Army’s brand is the third most recognized logo in the world, only coming behind Coca-Cola and Mickey Mouse. The distinctive logo encompasses a faith-based organization that provides wraparound services and care for those in need.
“Sometimes the list of services is so long,” Hanson said, “So the core is Feed, Shelter, and Restore Lives.”
In El Paso County alone, 1 in 15 people are served by The Salvation Army, nearly 45,000 annually. During that same time span, the Army’s soup kitchen serves 174,000 meals — nearly 500 a day.
And the organization is expanding services, mere weeks away from converting their homeless shelter into an all-family shelter.
“We earmark the monies received from the Empty Stocking Fund to running our family shelter. In the long term we have plans to quadruple the amount of families we can house,” Hanson said. “We are narrowing our focus to sheltering veterans and families.”
While The Salvation Army is dedicated to serving immediate needs, the ultimate goal is to take care of the whole needs of the person both temporal and spiritual. Clients are assigned a case manager and given access to a wide-range of classes including money-management, parenting and veteran support.
“We want to prevent homelessness and to transition people into self-sufficiency,” Hanson said.
Of those who are served by The Salvation Army’s veteran’s programs, 76% transition into self-sufficiency. One year later 80% remain self-sufficient.
Hanson spoke about one client, Quin, who was living out of his vehicle with his 8-year-old daughter before joining the program. A mere 10 months later Quin had graduated and moved into his own housing. A year later Quin was still self-sufficient and had increased his income after a raise at his job.
“He agreed to go on camera so we could record his story,” Hanson said. “And it’s not like we were looking for the most dramatic story, but his is a story that exemplifies what we do.”
Hanson, his fellow officers, and staff work tirelessly to increase public awareness and education about the work The Salvation Army does.
“If people would be willing to come see our Yuma center and see what we do,” Hanson said, “we think they would be inspired to help out in some way, whether that’s donating time or money or goods that support our programs. Your eyes would just open.”
It is the tendency of humans to cluster in groups, to surround ourselves with people like them, often making them unaware of the struggles that so many people have.
“One in 15 indicates that there are so many people struggling,” Hanson said. “It’s akin to helping your neighbor.”