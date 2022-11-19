Resident Jason Royal and his wife are like many parents raising three young children.

Only difference is that their children have autism spectrum disorder which affects social interaction, verbal and nonverbal communication, and results in repetitive behaviors. The Resource Exchange helped the children get essential services, and speech and music therapy to help the children develop, grow and overcome disability obstacles.

“Our 5-year-old, who has noncommunicative autism, now has a device so she can communicate. My middle child is in music therapy, which is helping her concentrate, learn and focus. My 13-year-old, who is prone to significant behaviors, is learning how to cook and function in the community,” Royal said.

“Without TRE, we would not have known about the availability of these services, let alone how to access them.”

For decades, TRE has assisted children and adults with developmental disabilities through partnership with private, community-based service agencies and providers. TRE serves more than 9,000 people throughout El Paso, Park, Pueblo and Teller counties, much of which is made possible through its involvement with the Empty Stocking Fund.

According to CEO Colleen Batchelor, the ESF supports local health and human services for people in need. TRE has served the community for 58 years, nine of them as a partner agency.

“TRE is one of 20 Community Centered Boards in Colorado, coordinating home and community-based services for people with disabilities, delays, mental health and long-term care needs. TRE's Early Intervention program serves over 1,500 children with disabilities and delays providing coaching and therapies through a personalized hybrid model,” Batchelor said.

In addition to serving those with disabilities, mental health or long-term care needs and connecting them to resources to meet vital needs, TRE also serves as a guide in times of uncertainty.

Often, someone may not know they need TRE services until they are at a critical moment or a time of crisis. These include a traumatic brain injury, a child's unexpected diagnosis, a parent in need of long-term care, a caregiver of someone with a disability. TRE provides guidance when paperwork, fine print and red tape seems overwhelming, Batchelor said.

“Navigating the system of supports isn’t the only goal, however. Our mission is to advocate for independence and inclusion — meaning ensuring the needed supports are delivered, but continuing to examine and reevaluate how those supports can empower someone to live to the fullest in an inclusive community we aim to build with the people we serve,” Batchelor said.

TRE’s strategic goals extend beyond the next five years because it understands that in order to deliver the best in person-centered services for people, it must anticipate the needs of the people it serves in a rapidly growing service area. TRE’s relationship with the community is enhanced by its relationship with the ESF, Batchelor said.

“Support from this collaboration empowers us to expand our programs and bridge gaps in funding so we can meet the vital needs of the people we serve,” Batchelor said.

To lean more, visit www.tre.org.