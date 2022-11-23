Anne was only 17 when she was forced out of her home by her family on a winter’s evening.
Wearing only a T-shirt, shorts and no shoes, Anne visited The PLACE, which helped her find a job, get therapy appointments and finish her GED. Anne is now considering attending college to study art or psychology.
The PLACE is the only nonprofit organization in the Pikes Peak region solely focused on programs to support youth experiencing homelessness.
Through its involvement with the Empty Stocking Fund, The PLACE has enabled young people 15-24 to access shelter, housing, education and employment support, health care, case management, life skills courses and meals.
According to CEO Shawna Kemppainen, The PLACE has a unique role providing a continuum of support to youth experiencing homelessness.
“From street outreach and a daytime drop-in center for unsheltered youth on their own, to shelter, education, employment, healthcare and supportive housing, our programs help young people stabilize and move into a more sufficient future,” Kemppainen said.
In 2022, more than 200 young people exited homelessness through the nonprofit's varied services, and every young person The PLACE worked with advanced on their journey to a more stable, healthier life, Kemppainen said.
In December 2021, The PLACE opened a daytime drop-in center for young people who are living without shelter. The space provides food and basic needs, and is a respite from the streets. The PLACE works with 600-700 young people annually and has helped an estimated 7,650 young people since its launch in December 2000.
“The PLACE appreciates and values our partners, funders, volunteers and the young people with whom we work. Solutions to youth homelessness are varied, but based in core principles that center young people, respecting their voice and choice,” Kemppainen said.
“We follow proven practices that show when youth are treated with nonjudgement, are recognized for their unique strengths and their holistic needs are taken into consideration, their trust and belief in themselves grows.”
According to Kemppainen, solving youth homelessness cuts adult homelessness in half, limiting costly services to hospitals and other systems. “Homelessness is a temporary situation that can be overcome with housing and the right support and healthcare. If we invest in our young people now, we all benefit from their creativity and skills that stay in our community,” she said.
In addition to monetary donations, volunteer opportunities support efficiencies in the organization as well as provide youth the experience of connecting to caring people. Depending on the time of year, options at the shelter and drop in center include landscaping, cooking meals, tutoring or support through volunteers who bring their skills to the table.
“The PLACE will continue to provide direct services to youth at risk and experiencing homelessness. In addition, we will continue to work on preparing the Launchpad and exploring funding opportunities to build a better, larger transitional living shelter to optimize space and services for both unaccompanied minors and young adults ages 18-21,” Kemppainen said.