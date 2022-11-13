Silver Key Senior Services started out with a dream, but over the past 52 years, it has expanded into an organization providing wraparound services to 11,000 seniors annually. Silver Key is what Chief Marketing Officer Derek Wilson calls “a one-stop shop” serving seniors across all neighborhoods and social strata.
“We ultimately want to be seen as the go-to for senior services, regardless of income or anything else,” said Wilson.
In the U.S., suicide rates have historically been highest among seniors who suffer from undiagnosed depression.
“As a culture we are obsessed with youth and looking young and that’s what’s seen as valuable and worthwhile,” Wilson said. “There’s something beautiful about aging, rather than being seen as washed up you should be celebrated.”
Wilson argues that it is vital that communities not forget seniors who are often shut in, cut off or forgotten. One in 3 seniors will die with some sort of dementia and become some of society’s most vulnerable.
“Aging is all of us,” Wilson said. “There is no one who is exempt from it. Of all of the things in life, the one universal experience in aging.”
It is this universal truth that drives Wilson, his 80-plus colleagues and 600 volunteers.
In North America, there is only one other organization providing every service to seniors from housing assistance, meals, transportation, food pantry, companionship services and advanced care planning.
While Silver Key’s remains dedicated to its clients and the community, the pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic have not abated. During COVID, seniors were impacted the greatest, being considered the most vulnerable.
“Everyone was considered homebound, and they were all eligible for meals on wheels,” Wilson said. “This lasted for nearly two years.”
Requests for Silver Key’s services doubled or tripled during COVID and while federal funding and community donations helped bridge the gap, the numbers of seniors needing services has not fallen.
“People have forgotten,” Wilson lamented, “but all those people are still being served. We have gone back to 2019 level of funding, but we have 2020 level of services. We may be serving 3,000 meals a month with Meals on Wheels, but we only have funding for 1,000. It’s not sustainable.”
Silver Key recently acquired Tri-Lakes Silver Alliance and will be holding a ribbon cutting in November to open the new center as the beginning of their initiative to expand across Colorado Springs.
“We need to go where the people need us,” Wilson said. “We need more locations where people are at so they don’t have to make a long commute. None of that is going to happen easily.”
The dream of founder Betsey Meyers-Burroughs may have changed over the years, but the dedication to treating seniors like family — of serving in place of family — has not.
These vital services to the community, while free to seniors, are not without cost.
“Aging is all of us,” Wilson said. “But it takes money to do what we do. We need the community.”