Ruthie Frazier, 101, has frequented Silver Key for years and can’t say enough about the services it provides the senior community.
“The meals are great and the prices, reasonable. The people are friendly and I appreciate all Silver Key has done for me, especially during COVID-19,” Frazier said.
For five decades Silver Key has helped about half a million seniors age 60-plus remain safe and independent through transportation, nutrition and Senior Health and Wellness Assistance services. These include a Connections Café, home-delivered meals, Meals on Wheels, Reserve & Ride transportation services and government food program distribution.
According to Chief Strategy Officer Derek Wilson, commitment to older adults in collaborative, quality and innovative ways make Silver Key unique. Empty Stocking Fund support enables Silver Key to ensure more seniors have the choice of safely and healthy aging with dignity and independence.
“It’s a blessing that gifts made to The ESF provide monies we’re able to make use of all year round,” Wilson said of Silver Key’s 22-year partnership with ESF.
Silver Key's food pantry distributes government food assistance to supplement a senior's diet and improve the health of low-income elderly. It also provides food for people in a temporary emergency situation.
Silver Key’s Senior Outreach Services also connect older adults requiring emotional or other assistance to local behavioral health services and case management. The Connections Café provides hot meals in a social dining setting at various community locations.
Through the Home Delivered Meals service, seniors can have meals brought to their door. Also, Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver meals to low-income seniors coping with hunger and isolation. The Reserve and Ride Transportation service provides transportation for medical appointments, shopping, group meals, social activities and recreation trips.
According to Wilson, Silver Key this year saw some of the largest growth in organizational history. “The pandemic has changed and affected our world (and) the effects have disproportionately impacted seniors,” Wilson said.
“As a result, we’ve seen every service area increase, in most cases, doubling or tripling. Our kitchen, prior to the COVID outbreak, was providing around 7,500 meals a month. Today, we are serving more than 14,000 meals a month and growing.”
Scarcity of resources, such as money, people and time is Silver Key’s biggest obstacle. “We have endeavored to communicate to the community that Silver Key services are not ‘free,’ but are made possible through the generosity of community partners. We need the community’s ongoing financial and volunteer support,” Wilson said.
Silver Key serves more than 2,000 individuals monthly and 11,000 seniors annually. “More senior citizens are able to have their quality and quantity of life enhanced as a result of Silver Key and our participation with the ESF,” Wilson said.
Residents can contribute through donations and business sponsorships, becoming an Impact Program volunteer and sharing Silver Key’s message on social media platforms. “When older adults are seen, heard, valued, cared for and cherished, that’s the reward,” Wilson said. To learn more call 719-884-2300.