The topic of sexual abuse is not easy to address. Sarah (name changed for confidentiality) was brought to Safe Passage by her foster parent. She had disclosed that her father had been sexually abusing her, and she was placed in foster care due to this abuse. Sarah talked to a forensic interviewer, and received a general medical exam onsite performed by a UCHealth nurse.

Her foster parent received support, education and resources from a Safe Passage advocate.

As she was leaving the building, Sarah was smiling, and stated to the front desk receptionist: “I was so nervous, but it wasn’t as bad or as scary as I thought it would be.” This is a great example of the power in the model of care that is being provided at Safe Passage.

After opening in Colorado Springs in 1994, Safe Passage moved a year ago into a state-of-the-art, innovative facility on the city's westside. It is a haven not only for non-offending caregivers; but for the child abuse victims who have experienced sexual and/or physical abuse, or have witnessed domestic violence, homicide and other violent crimes.

Safe Passage mainly serves El Paso and Teller counties, although referrals can also be received from other counties. Statistics from 2019 reveal that El Paso County has the highest number of child abuse cases in Colorado. As a single-source team leader, Safe Passage serves not only victims and/or witnesses to violence and abuse ages birth to 18, but also intellectually disabled adults.

The Safe Passage model provides a holistic environment where trauma is minimized as much as possible. Complete and collaborative services are available under one roof through partnerships. Investigations are conducted by Colorado Springs Police Department, UCHealth, Department of Human Services, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Paths to treatment and healing are available from the service providers Kidpower and The Family Center.

When needed, court preparation and accompaniment is provided by family support advocates. Mental health treatment and support groups are available as victims navigate past the trauma, and toward hope and healing.

Crisis intervention is immediate. Forensic interviews are conducted and recorded in an environment where victims can feel safe and empowered. Medical exams are done by sexual assault nurse examiners, who are specially trained in medical forensic care. Questions and concerns often center around how physical health impacts mental health. “We are really proud of our partnership with UCHealth,” said Maureen Basenberg, executive director.

Safe Passage is the only fully co-located child advocacy center in Colorado. Basenberg observes that 2022 has been a “successful first year (at the new location), with a 20% increase in children and caregivers we were able to help.” She noted that with the world coming back to “a somewhat sense of normalcy,” kids are returning to school full-time. They are back in regular contact with school personnel who are mandatory reporters of alleged abuse.

In 2023, the focus will be on outreach to smaller, unincorporated locations so all communities in the Pikes Peak region will be served.

“I have a lot of gratitude for the growth of our team in the past year,” Basenberg said. “The larger facility has allowed us to grow to a more appropriate staff of 10. We are so much more prepared to serve victims of abuse and their non-offending caretakers.”