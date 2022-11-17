Families might not be the face of homelessness, yet many experience some of the same issues as individuals pushing grocery carts filled with personal belongings down the street or standing on corners asking for help.
“Families are not the folks we think of as being in homeless situations,” said Mary Stegner, executive director of Partners in Housing. “Our focus is on families with children, which makes us a little different.”
Partners in Housing provides families with a year of housing at one of its 65 properties. Clients also receive credit and budget counseling, life skills classes, career counseling, access to donation centers and more.
The organization’s goal is for its client families to be housing secure.
“We want them to be able to be in control of their housing, their finances and making a livable wage,” Stegner said. In 2021, 92% of its clients moved to long-term, stable housing. “We are very proud of all of the work they did so they will not face homelessness again.”
Other statistics from the agency’s website include: 97% improved their self-sufficiency; 97% improved their employability and 37% improved their education.
Last year 1,669 families were served, which includes 2,980 children. Stegner said many former clients return to Partners in Housing as volunteers. An advisory council is composed of former clients to identify what helps.
Partners in Housing helps eliminate many of the obstacles that can contribute to homelessness such as lack of transportation, education or certification.
“We pay for these,” Stegner added.
Every client has access to the internet and receives a computer. “We make sure all of our families have all the technical support they need,” she said.
Stegner said mental health issues coming out of COVID remain a concern, “but jobs, jobs that pay fairly well are looking brighter.”
Career assessments are provided to help parents get on track. A living wage is not just a paycheck. It also mean more time for parents to spend with their children by not having to work multiple jobs, Stegner explained.
“One of the things that’s really awesome about the Empty Stocking Fund is that the organizations serve infants up to seniors in palliative care. Partners in Housing is in the middle looking at families in housing crises,” Stegner said. This can be due to domestic violence, a job loss or underemployment.
“The first hurdle is getting them connected and applying to Partners in Housing,” Stegner said. This is achieved through partner organizations: “We have a big referral system,” she added. This includes churches, other nonprofits, former clients, social service. Applications are available online.
Stegner said the need grows every year: “We had 11,000 applications last year. There is a lot of need in our community.”
She added, “We are thrilled to be one of the Empty Stocking Fund agencies. We’re proud to be part of this stellar group of agencies. We want to emphasize that we’re super grateful to be part of the Empty Stocking Fund.”