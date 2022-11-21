Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center became the Empty Stocking Fund’s veteran’s service organization of choice in 2020. Besides being an honor, says Robert “Bob” McLaughlin, executive director, “We now have 22 more friends to work together with to serve the community.”
Mt. Carmel is all about connections, specifically when it comes to serving military veterans and their families.
“This time of year with Veterans Day and the holidays, people are more inclined to give to charity, while the people who struggle will struggle more,” he said. “The more resources we have, the more we can help.”
Before retiring from his role as garrison commander at Fort Carson, McLaughlin began his role as executive director. “Almost seven years ago we opened our doors. We knew it was important to fill the fill gaps for people transitioning out of the military. I started with the organization in 2014 while still active with the Army.”
Mt. Carmel’s services include housing, legal aid, educational assistance, basic counseling, financial counseling, behavioral counseling and more. Programs are offered on-site and virtually. Additionally, workshops and support groups are a regular staple.
“We take a holistic care approach. As a veteran I think we have the right resources,” McLaughlin said.
As for connections, Mt. Carmel partners with numerous community nonprofit and for-profit organizations.
“There is so much goodwill toward the military here, but navigating the resources can be a challenge, McLaughlin said. “That’s where we come in because there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all approach.”
“We have 150 employers connected to us. They’ve come to realize veterans offer good skills,” he said. “We have military family case managers who work with anyone transitioning to get over the hump. We have mortgage brokers and Realtors who specifically want to help veterans. We have an optometry clinic, we have TBI Freedom, Volunteer America (housing).”
The nonprofit has served nearly 12,000 clients this year through its numerous programs. Additionally, there have been more than 84,000 client visits to Mt. Carmel, according to its website. It boasts 140 volunteers.
Assistance is not the organization’s only approach to serving the veteran community and their families. Mt. Carmel also acknowledges milestones experienced by those in the military, including sponsoring welcome home ceremonies, retirement services, free dentistry days, family picnics and memorials among many other events.
Mt. Carmel is working with UC Health on a new program, Next Chapter. This partnership was created to address suicide prevention among veterans and their families by providing counseling and making other support available needed to help lead productive lives. “They bring to bear their resources and we bring to bear our wrap-around services. The program is designed to help veterans and their families lead productive lives,” McLaughlin said.
“We’re unique in that we provide a variety of services, but more than that it’s making sure those we work with know somebody cares,” McLaughlin said. “This is my life’s work. I am proud of my full military career, but having been approached by Jay Cimino (founder and chairman of the board) all those years ago to get this going has been amazing!”