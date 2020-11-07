An unusual note came in to Mercy’s Gate recently. It was a bright spot in the day for staffers who spend long hours assisting with a variety of services.
It was from a man who had lost his trucking job last year. He came to the agency because his unemployment hadn’t kicked in, and he feared losing his apartment. He received $250 in rental assistance from the ministry. It helped keep him from being homeless.
In the note was a $50 donation for the charity.
He wrote: “I want to give back to the people God led me to who were so generous and helped this stranger pay rent and not get evicted.”
Abby Walter, Mercy’s Gate development manager, said. “We are always encouraged when they are at a place where they can play it forward and help others.”
Mercy’s Gate calls its clients “neighbors” to emphasize the sense of community and that it provides a safe place to get help. The charity is faith-based, but faith is not required for those who need service.
The ministry takes a holistic approach to clients by helping with financial, physical, emotional and spiritual needs. Services include such things as rent and mortgage assistance, medical and prescription help, clothing vouchers, utilities assistance and referrals to educational programs.
Many of the families have two wage earners, but that often still places them at the federal poverty line. Living paycheck to paycheck, unusual financial problems such as doctor bills, car repairs, and now COVID-19, can create instability.
With the pandemic buffeting even those who do not live on the financial edge, Mercy’s Gate has had to intensify services and even change the way they reach out.
They changed to online sign ups. Those without computer resources are directed to local libraries where they can use the internet. The ministry still does some in-person assessments.
The walk-in food pantry was first changed to a drive-by system. But that didn’t work because cars were too numerous to snake through the strip mall where the agency is. Now clients pick up groceries at the door. Instead of receiving food four times a year, clients can now get it as often as needed. Local food banks, churches and private donations are helping fill the larder.
While there was an edict against evictions for a time, people still find themselves behind in catching up with rent, Walter said. The agency now provides $300 in rent assistance, up from $250.
Need is varied. Walter recalled a family who moved here from Denver because rent is less expensive. They have two children, 11 months old and 3. The father found seasonal work and the mother has a full-time job. But their day care center had to close for weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak. They saved money with no child care costs during that time. But they both had to take days off and work shorter shifts, to care for their children, which wreaked havoc with the budget. They received food help and rent assistance from Mercy’s Gate.
The father was not eligible for Medicaid, but was in desperate need of eyeglasses to help with his job. Mercy’s Gate made sure he got them free. He was thrilled that the ministry would even provide that type of assistance.
“That’s what we are here for,” Walter said.