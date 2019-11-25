It's almost certainly going to happen.
At some point, a relative, a neighbor, a friend or a co-worker of each person reading this article will most likely need help from one of 20 nonprofits touching nearly every tendril of the Pikes Peak region's public safety net — from birth to life's final moments.
But even those helpers need a hand now and then.
The annual The Gazette/El Pomar Empty Stocking Fund kicks off Thursday, embarking on its 36th holiday-season campaign to give those nonprofits a much-needed funding boost for the coming year.
For the next seven weeks, the campaign aims to continue its 11-year streak of raising more than $1 million — all to benefit the lives of countless people across the Pikes Peak region. The organizers even want to top their best-ever performance to-date, raising slightly more than $1.3 million.
And as with past campaigns, every donation — every cent — will go to those 20 nonprofits, because administrative costs are covered by Wells Fargo, Add Staff, El Pomar Foundation, The Anschutz Foundation and The Gazette.
"People see the opportunity to help neighbors in need, and each of these 20 organizations, with their leadership, is positioned to provide that help," said Kyle Hybl, president and CEO of El Pomar Foundation. "It's an avenue through which people can find that purpose and fulfillment. It's a very human endeavor."
It's all to help the highest number of people possible this holiday season, organizers say.
That help arrives at childhood's earliest moments — providing housing for families, sometimes with newborns, through Partners in Housing.
It continues through their fifth birthday, when children are learning colors, their first words and the ABCs from the nonprofit CPCD.
If that child's teenage years turn turbulent, there's a youth-focused shelter and a path off the streets at The Place, formerly known as Urban Peak.
If their parents struggle with poverty, there's a soup kitchen, a community-supported food pantry and even doctor's offices available from Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, Care & Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado and Peak Vista Community Health Centers, respectively.
When a family member is deployed overseas, or a military veteran needs help paying rent, The Home Front Cares says it's ready to assist.
And when old age or cancer hit, Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care aims to ensure each client's last moments of life are comfortable.
That's not to mention another dozen nonprofits receiving funds from the Empty Stocking Fund throughout the year. That's why at some point, everyone in the Pikes Peak region will personally know someone in need of help from a nonprofit benefiting from the campaign, said Chris Reen, publisher and president of The Gazette.
"It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when," Reen said.
Already, the Empty Stocking Fund has raised more than $22 million during the previous 35 campaigns.
Not bad for a program that began in 1984 as a humble request by The Gazette to help dozens of Colorado Springs families in need that holiday season.
That year, the Gazette received $45,716 in cash and nearly $7,000 more in food, clothing, furniture and toys — even hard-to-find Cabbage Patch dolls, archives show.
It went to dozens of families who needed more than presents, but also rent and utilities assistance. One family even received a trip to a Minnesota hospital, where their bed-ridden father was spending Christmas.
From that moment, the community's support only grew.
El Pomar Foundation came on board in 1997, adding even more fundraising muscle. And the Bruni Foundation joined shortly thereafter.
Together, these two foundations have ensured that each dollar donated to the fund goes a little further.
El Pomar Foundation, for example, still matches $1 for every $3 donated to the Empty Stocking Fund, up to $200,000.
And the Bruni Foundation matches $10,000 for every $100,000 donated, up to $70,000.
Those matching funds helped boost last year's fundraising haul to $1,206,371 — the campaign's third-highest total.
Already, this season's campaign has raised about $135,000 from several events earlier this year, including an annual golf tournament that raked in $12,760.
Several other events are scheduled throughout the next several weeks to boost that total, including movie showings and a pre-Christmas skate night.
The money is vital for those nonprofits. The campaign's funding doesn't include any spending stipulations — meaning nonprofits can use it for any need that arises in the coming year. That flexibility is critical for many nonprofits, because most other funding sources are for specific programs, leaving them little room for error if a grant unexpectedly ends.
"It really gives us the flexibility to do the most with the money for the people we serve," said Andy Barton, Catholic Charities' president and CEO.
And despite a still-growing economy and a low unemployment rate, there's still a significant amount of need to be met, said Jason Dilger, executive director of Mercy's Gate. Wages haven't kept pace with the area's ever-rising cost of living, leaving many families unable to pay basic costs, especially when earning minimum wage.
"The demand has continued to grow," Dilger said. "The reality is the cost of living is very challenging in Colorado Springs."
That is where the Empty Stocking Fund can help — providing a one-stop place for people to donate, knowing every cent will go to people in need, said Jerry Bruni, president of the Bruni Foundation.
"This touches a wide variety of people," Bruni said. "There's no wanting for a good reason to give."
--------------------
How to Donate
Empty Stocking Fund sparks the giving spirit of the Pikes Peak Region to benefit local nonprofits, serving neighbors in need. You can spark the giving spirit by donating at EmptyStockingFundCO.org or Text ESF to 56512. Call 476-1673 to make a credit card or stock donation. Make check payable to the Empty Stocking Fund and mail to P.O. Box 910942, Denver, CO 80291-0942. Like us on Facebook at EmptyStockingFundCO or follow us on Twitter @EmptyStockingFundCO.