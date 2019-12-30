Christmas may have passed, but there’s still one notable stocking that remains to be fully stuffed.
The Gazette/El Pomar Empty Stocking Fund appears roughly on pace with previous campaigns that raised more than $1 million to help 20 nonprofits across the Pikes Peak region, said Deb Mahan, executive director of Gazette Charities, which oversees the fund.
Still, organizers say far more is needed from the community to keep that momentum going through its finale on Jan. 17.
With less than three weeks to go in this season’s campaign, the campaign has raised nearly $698,000, Mahan said.
That doesn’t include matching donations from major Colorado Springs-based foundations. El Pomar Foundation will match $1 for every $3 donated to the Empty Stocking Fund, up to $200,000. And the Bruni Foundation matches $10,000 for every $100,000 donated, up to $70,000.
Organizers say the community’s continued support is critical to helping the campaign break the $1 million mark the 12th-straight time.
They even want to top their best performance to date, when a previous campaign raised more than $1.3 million.
“It is really important that we finish strong,” Mahan said. “And I would encourage everyone that it is not too late to give.”
The 36th annual Empty Stocking Fund campaign kicked off Thanksgiving Day, seeking to provide a critically needed boost to 20 nonprofits that serve people across the Pikes Peak region. Included are agencies that provide help for children learning to read, housing for homeless families, meals for impoverished residents and assistance for military veterans.
As with past campaigns, every donation has been earmarked for those 20 nonprofits, because administrative costs are covered by Wells Fargo, Add Staff, El Pomar Foundation, The Anschutz Foundation and The Gazette.
Several events have helped boost the fund so far, including movie nights, a skate night and a treasure hunt at the Ivywild School.
Still on tap is the Holiday Hangover Trivia Night, which is scheduled for Jan. 15.
This year, stock donations are trending, Mahan said. Also, the campaign debuted a new way to give, allowing people to make quick and easy donations via their phones by texting “ESF” to 56512.
“It seems like it’s this kind of thing that the whole community pulls together on, because people are so aware that the goal here is to help all of our neighbors in need in the community in the best way we possibly can,” Mahan said.
But even though the holiday season is coming to an end, the need across Colorado Springs and El Paso County remains ever-present and growing, many nonprofit leaders say.
“The need is still so great in our community,” Mahan said. “There are so many people who are at a time of crisis or significant trauma or need in their lives in our community, and these agencies do so much to help people at this time of year.”