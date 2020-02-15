A few numbers:

36 years.

$23 million.

285,000.

The first number is how long the Gazette’s Empty Stocking Fund campaign has been helping people. The second is the amount of money it has raised over that time. But the third, that is the really amazing number. The third number — 285,000 — is the exact number of people who were helped last year by agencies supported by the campaign.

That’s more than half of Colorado Springs' population.

So if there weren’t an Empty Stocking Fund campaign, or no one gave to it, what would that mean for half our city?

“It's everything from life and death to quality of life,” said Deb Mahan, who runs the annual fundraising campaign for Gazette Charities.

There would be women who would potentially be dead if the Empty Stocking Fund didn’t support TESSA and the safe house it offers for women, children, and other victims escaping abuse.

Some families would be homeless without the ESF’s support of the Salvation Army, funds that are used specifically for temporary housing for families for three to six months while they get on their feet.

Many people wouldn’t have health care. For many who don't have health coverage, the only place they can get care now is Peak Vista’s community health centers, which ESF supports.

“So yeah, if Empty Stocking Fund goes away, and some of those agencies have to roll back the kinds of things they do in our community, it would have a huge impact on our community,” said Deb.

The campaign that just ended raised $1,226,725, the 12th straight year it has raised more than $1 million.

Here’s another number: 217. That’s how many people gathered last Wednesday on a cold night in February, long after those last holiday presents were handed out, to celebrate the official end of the campaign. In other words, there are more than 49 days of Christmas for the Empty Stocking Fund, not just 12. People keep right on giving until mid-February, until last week.

I was a little bit curious why so many people showed up so far past the holiday season, so long after the traditional gift-giving season, for that wrap-up event last Wednesday.

“I think it's that there's 36 years of history of this campaign being very trusted,” Deb explains. “But I also think, it's such a collaborative campaign. It really does take a whole village to, you know, make this campaign work. And it's the way that the agencies themselves collaborate with each other.

"It’s a very relational campaign. People want to come and celebrate it because it feels good to work together. Several of the agencies commented to me they love how much fun they have working on this campaign. The fellows and I started calling it fun-raising, because it doesn't feel like work.”

All true, but what makes all these collaborators want to do good in the first place? Why are these folks so motivated to reach out and help other people in their spare time? I barely have enough energy to turn on the TV and open a beer when I’m done working, let alone save the world.

I thought I might find my answer in Deb herself, who is the primary source of heat and light behind this campaign now.

“My background is neuroscience,” Deb told me, something I didn’t know. “I was on staff at First Presbyterian (church) for seven years running all of their workshops and all of their support and recovery groups. So this is what I spent my life doing is supporting recovery.”

There’s more to the story.

Nine months after Deb moved here to take the position at First Presbyterian in her early 20s, her parents were killed in a car accident on the way home from visiting her. A while later, Deb lost her husband and became a single mom. “So this town became everything I had, family became everything to me. It raised me. This town is everything. It really is. And it's why I will do just about anything for it.”

I was thinking about the old legend of the Fisher King when Deb was explaining why she does this. The Fisher King is wounded in some unspeakable way, and all he can do is hang out in his moat and fish, he’s so crippled by his wound. But then he encounters someone who is wounded worse than he is, and he must help this person, and in helping him, in saving him, in healing him, the Fisher King somehow heals himself, and consequently, his entire kingdom becomes whole again.

I don’t really understand how that healing works, nor can I fully understand what some of the folks helped by the Empty Stocking Fund must endure day to day. Nor can I really fathom what keeps Deb and her league of civic saints serving the less fortunate among us year after year after year.

But like those 285,000 other people in this town, I know that I dwell daily in the wind shadow of their good works.