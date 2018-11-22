A Subway employee was injured during a holdup at the sandwich shop Wednesday night.
"The store clerk ... was inside the business alone," said CSPD Lt. L.C. Morgan. "She was approached by one male who entered the business with a firearm demanding cash."
At some point during the robbery, the suspect pistol-whipped the employee.
The victim's injuries were not serious and she was treated at the scene.
The man left with cash and was last seen heading northbound on Academy. The Subway is located on 1431 N. Academy Blvd. He was described as a heavyset, 5-foot-8 white man in his 20s wearing blue jeans.