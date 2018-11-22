A clerk at a Subway near North Academy and Palmer Park boulevards was assaulted during a robbery Wednesday night, police said.
About 8:30 p.m., a man entered the restaurant at 1431 N. Academy Blvd. with a gun and demanded cash, police said.
The clerk, who was in the store alone, was pistol-whipped, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
The thief fled from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. He was headed north on North Academy Boulevard, possibly in a four-door sedan.
The clerk was treated for a minor injury and released, police said.
Police Lt. L.C. Morgan told KKTV that fast-food chains are low-hanging fruit for thieves.
"It's unfortunate," Morgan said. "It's an easy target. Often times, there is only one person inside the store."