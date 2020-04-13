WOODLAND PARK — A Teller County-designed clear acrylic cube that costs less than $500 to produce should significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19 from infected residents to emergency and medical workers in Colorado, health officials said Monday.
The non-proprietary device known as an airway protection box provides increased safety to ambulance and hospital staff by enclosing and removing potential contaminants expelled from an intubated coronavirus patient, Dr. Jeremy DeWall, Teller County Regional Medical Director, said before demonstrating the equipment.
Intubation is undertaken when a patient is having trouble breathing independently. Emergency or hospital staff insert a tube into the airway through the mouth. The tube can be attached to a mechanical ventilator, which forces the lungs to inhale and exhale.
The novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, is a respiratory virus spread from person to person by saliva and airway droplets, which can be transferred by ventilators and other breathing equipment said Dr. Matt Angelidis, El Paso County Medical Director for EMS.
About 40% of COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care units at hospitals need to be on a ventilator, according to UCHealth, a health care system that operates three hospitals in Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park.
The new lightweight protection box fits over a patient’s head. One of three openings on the box connects to the external ventilation system in an ambulance to vent air outside and remove it from the vehicle's interior space. An emergency medical technician or other health care worker places their hands in the other two holes to insert a tube down the patient’s throat.
The box is placed over the patient before entering the ambulance, DeWall said in demonstrating on a simulated patient in an ambulance outside Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park. Setting it up outside reduces the possibility of aerosols and droplets from spreading, he said. A hose removes the air exhaaled into the cube and whisks it outside, away from the health care workers.
The box design is not FDA-approved, DeWall said, but relies on the “logic and judgment" of experts.
After studying other models of such protective equipment being used across the nation, Teller County Public Works Director Fred Clifford; one of his employees, William Daniel; and the director of the Southwest Teller County EMS, Eric Murray, created the box a few weeks ago.
“We took it upon ourselves to build a better mousetrap to protect first responders and medical providers,” Teller County Office of Emergency Management director Don Angell said.
But the effort marks a collaboration between many area entities and will benefit healthcare employees regionwide, he said.
Laird Plastics in Denver is producing the boxes. The West Palm Beach, Fla.-headquartered company also is making other COVID-19 protective products, such as face shields, partitions and sneeze guards.
The box is intended to supplement and not replace personal protective equipment that health care workers wear, such as gowns, goggles, face shields and gloves, Angell said.
Teller County Office of Emergency Management ordered 15 units, and UCHealth has ordered 50 boxes, Angell said.
“The units will pay for themselves -- all it takes is one person who doesn’t come down with the coronavirus,” Angell said. “To save one life is worth the cost.”
UCHealth in Colorado Springs expects to receive boxes Tuesday and will begin immediate delivery to about 40 UCHealth emergency providers, spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said. The health system will order more boxes to distribute to hospitals in southern Colorado, she said.
The first 50 will be in use from Teller and Park counties to El Paso and counties that stretch east to the Kansas border officials said.