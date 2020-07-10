Emergency ordinance requiring masks in Colorado Springs on city council agenda

With more and more states and communities requiring masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor of Colorado Springs believes it is very possible his city will be joining the movement.
The mayor says multiple city council members, at least five, are in favor of requiring masks in some capacity. If an ordinance is approved to require masks, the mayor won’t fight it. An emergency ordinance “requiring the public to utilize face coverings in public places” is on the city council’s agenda for Tuesday. Click here to read more about the emergency ordinance.
If passed, the face cover requirement would go into effect on Tuesday and be in place until August 14.
The mayor tweeted on Friday afternoon that "if it comes down to choosing between closing our businesses again, or putting a mask mandate in place, I would likely side with our local business community and enact a mandate to protect them."
The mayor also tweeted that "we are losing ground in our effort to fight COVID-19 based on numbers coming in over the last few days. This puts us at risk of losing our variances, which have allowed many businesses to re-open."
He further added:"While I’m reluctant to do a mask mandate because of obvious enforcement challenges, if it comes down to choosing between closing our businesses again, or putting a mask mandate in place, I would likely side with our local business community and enact a mandate to protect them."
The mayor also tweeted that he hopes people will see the urgency of the situation, and voluntarily wear a mask to move toward recovery.
