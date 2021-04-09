All active duty service members at Fort Carson are eligible to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. the post announced Friday.
Shots will be administered at the William "Bill" Reed Special Events Center on post but service members must schedule an appointment with their chain of command in order to receive the vaccine, said Fort Carson spokeswoman Brandy Gill.
The Moderna vaccine, one of three approved for use in the U.S., requires two doses, which should be given 28 days apart. People who receive the vaccine are fully vaccinated 14 days after the second dose, the release said.
Eligibility will open for military families starting April 19 but appointments during April could be limited because of strain on vaccine supplies, Gill said.
Military family members with increased risk are already eligible to schedule appointments through the Colorado Military Health System Access to Care Hotline Line at 719-526-2273, the release said.