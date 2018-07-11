Are you free for a Slurpee today? If so, Slurpees are free for you today.
In honor of 7/11, 7-Eleven will be giving away an estimated 9 million free small Slurpee drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time at participating locations to celebrate its 91st birthday.
The only thing sweeter than a #Slurpee drink, is a free #Slurpee drink. #7ElevenDay #OnYourWayToSummer pic.twitter.com/MZuVFKySsi— 7-Eleven (@7eleven) July 11, 2018
It's a big day for the convenience stores.
"This location is very busy, I wouldn't doubt if we see a few hundred people," said Vanessa Brown, the assistant manager of a 7-11 in downtown Colorado Springs. "Maybe three or four hundred more than usual."
The special goes on while supplies last, but Brown says her location didn't run out last year — the stores prepare for the wave of Slurpee customers.
“Free Slurpee day may be the most anticipated day of the year for millions of 7‑Eleven customers and new customers alike,” Raj Kapoor, 7‑Eleven senior vice president for fresh food and proprietary beverages, said in a press release.