A few wells in the Upper Black Squirrel Creek Basin have elevated concentrations of a potentially dangerous compound, but water experts say possible widespread contamination is not yet an urgent concern.
Nitrate levels exceeding federal standards in the basin spanning 350 square miles of east-central El Paso County, from Black Forest to just south of Ellicott, were found in four of 48 wells tested between 2018 and 2020, according to early data from a water quality study that in part hopes to determine how nitrate levels have changed through time in the basin.
It’s an early warning, water experts say, that nitrate concentrations could approach or exceed federal standards. But researchers say more study is needed determine if it is a trend the basin’s groundwater management district should be concerned about.
“We are primarily focused on water quality and we need long-term data sets because we want to see what the patterns are across the basin,” said Ryan Banta, a Lakewood-based hydrologic studies chief with the U.S. Geological Survey who is assisting in the longtime ongoing study funded by the Upper Black Squirrel Creek Ground Water Management District.
Nitrates are naturally found in low levels in groundwater, but those levels can be elevated by human activities including use of fertilizers, septic systems and animal manure from ranching.
Nitrate can be dangerous to human health if its levels in drinking water are too high, he said. Safe levels of the compound are below 10 milligrams per liter, a threshold set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The basin's current nitrate levels aren’t “overly worrisome,” said Mike Wireman, a retired EPA groundwater expert and consulting hydrogeologist for the Upper Black Squirrel Creek Ground Water Management District.
“But it’s the trends that matter,” he said. “We need to keep working and see if those four wells go to eight wells, or 10 wells, or if a larger area of the aquifer is showing high nitrate (concentration). If we start to see that, then the board of the management district is going to have to come to grips with that. They’re going to have to address that issue.”
A graph Banta presented to El Paso County commissioners this month showed nitrate concentrations were between 6 and 10 milligrams per liter in more than 20 of 48 wells tested over that same two-year period.
“It’s not that they’re over the standard, but … we see those numbers and there’s a concern that they will rise above 10,” Wireman said.
Nitrate levels in 22 of the 48 wells tested were at much safer levels — 11 had between 3 and 6 milligrams per liter, and 11 other wells had the smallest concentrations, under 3 milligrams per liter.
Because the levels vary widely across the aquifer there is no identifiable hotspot of elevated nitrate concentrations, Banta said.
“What we’re seeing is a scattering of results. That’s not to say it’s inconclusive. It’s to say that each little part of this aquifer is behaving just a little bit uniquely from the wells itself,” he said.
The aquifer has been inundated with new taps from water rights holders since the early 2000s, including the management district’s three largest: the Cherokee, the Meridian Service and Woodmen Hills metropolitan districts, which provide water to thousands of county residents.
“We have to ask the question, what is that going to do to our aquifer?” the groundwater management district's president, Dave Doran, said. “Our concern was that we didn’t know if the nitrate levels in most of the wells were good, bad, or in between. We are trying to find that baseline, and then look for vulnerabilities and how we can go forward to lessen those vulnerabilities as we look at any hotspots we might find.”
A future study will also determine the levels of toxic man-made chemicals — known as “forever chemicals” because of their ability to stay in the body for long periods of time — in the aquifer, Banta said.
High levels of these chemicals have been identified in groundwater at the Air Force Academy and in a southern El Paso County aquifer that provided drinking water to tens of thousands of residents in Fountain, Security and Widefield. Three new water treatment plants needed to remove the chemicals from the groundwater are complete.
The water management district will also need to closely watch water quantity as El Paso County’s population, including Colorado Springs, could hit more than 1 million people by 2045, data from the Colorado Demography Office show. Underlying the Black Squirrel’s alluvial aquifer are the Denver Basin bedrock aquifers, Wireman said, which are also seeing more use in recent years.
“That’s an issue because there’s only so much water. These aquifers, they’re simply not recharged to any significant degree. You have a relatively finite amount of water, and the more you pump the less there is,” he said. “Managing that at the state level, district level and county level is an increasing challenge.”
Water experts anticipate a report summarizing the findings of this portion of the study — determining the aquifer’s groundwater quality, whether nitrate levels have changed through time, and possible sources of nitrate — to be released at the end of the year, Banta said.