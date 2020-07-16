Most roads were reopened Wednesday evening as firefighters continued to fight the Elephant Butte fire burning west of Denver, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
As of Wednesday evening, the wildfire was 75% contained, the Sheriff's Office reported.
Hand crews and a few local engines will continue to tame the blaze, though firefighters will no longer be dumping water from above, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Investigators are on scene to determine the cause and a team from the Denver Mountain Parks will assess long-term rehabilitation efforts.
The 50-acre blaze caused more than 1,000 homes to be evacuated. More than 100 firefighters have helped tame the fire since it ignited Monday afternoon.
