The Elephant Butte fire burning west of Denver was at 60% contained as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Evacuations for more than 1,000 homes in Evergreen were lifted 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Over 100 firefighters have helped tame the 50-acre blaze. The fire erupted Monday afternoon amid 90-degree temperatures and grew even as helicopters shuttled water from Evergreen Lake to dump on the flames.
Mike Taplin, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, said crews planned to take advantage of Tuesday's cooler weather to ring the area with fire lines before conditions heat up later this week. Click here for a look at today's weather forecast.
Firefighters had successfully kept the flames away from structures and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
