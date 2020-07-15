Evacuations for more than 1,000 homes in Evergreen were lifted as of 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Elephant Butte fire burning west of Denver, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
The fire was 25% contained Tuesday with over 100 firefighters helping to tame the 50-acre blaze. The fire erupted Monday afternoon amid 90-degree temperatures and grew even as helicopters shuttled water from Evergreen Lake to dump on the flames.
Mike Taplin, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, said crews planned to take advantage of Tuesday's cooler weather to ring the area with fire lines before conditions heat up later this week. Click here for a look at today's weather forecast.
Firefighters had successfully kept the flames away from structures and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
