More than 1,000 homes were evacuated in Evergreen on Tuesday as firefighters battled the the Elephant Butte fire west of Denver, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.
More than 100 firefighters were battling the uncontrolled 50-acre blaze Tuesday and more firefighters from around the region were racing to help. The blaze erupted Monday afternoon amid 90-degree temperatures and grew even as helicopters shuttled water from Evergreen Lake to dump on the flames.
Mike Taplin, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, said crews planned to take advantage of Tuesday's cooler weather to rings the blaze with fire lines before conditions heat up later this week. Click here for a look at today's weather forecast.
Firefighters had successfully kept the flames away from structures and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
This is a developing story.
