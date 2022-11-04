A national initiative aimed toward encouraging physical activity and curbing childhood obesity is gaining popularity in Colorado Springs and across the state.

All Kids Bike, a program launched by the Strider Education Foundation in 2017, is on a mission to ensure every child in the U.S. is able to ride a bike by the time they finish kindergarten. The initiative has spread to all 50 states and has augmented the PE curricula of more than 730 schools, including about 40 in Colorado, according to officials at the South Dakota-based nonprofit. A dozen Colorado Springs elementary schools have either integrated All Kids Bikes into their physical education programs or will do so at some point during the 2022-2023 school year.

“There is a lot of activity in Colorado,” said All Kids Bike spokeswoman Bethany Carbajal, who noted that at least seven more Colorado schools are slated to receive the program in the coming months.

According to several studies, about 1 in every 5 U.S. kids between the ages of 2 and 19 is clinically obese, and the average American child spends almost 20 hours a week in front of a screen. Officials at All Kids Bike are looking to decrease those numbers by teaching more than 100,000 students per year to ride bikes.

Several local companies and nonprofits have joined the crusade to put kids on wheels. The BNSF Railway Foundation, HDR, Colorado Springs-based nonprofit Kids on Bikes and others have donated funds toward purchasing equipment for the program. SCHEELS, a sporting goods chain, recently purchased, assembled and donated a set of bikes and helmets to French Elementary School.

“We got a bunch of hand-written letters from students at French Elementary asking us to partner with them for the program,” said Shannyn Wong, SCHEELS' community relations lead. “We looked into All Kids Bike, and their mission really fit with ours. All the puzzle pieces just fell together.”

The program equips each school with a set of Strider balance bikes, helmets and pedal conversion kits to be used later in the curriculum. A 20-inch bike is also included for teachers.

The process of learning to ride on two wheels is different for every child. Some kids enter kindergarten already knowing how to ride, while others have never sat on a bike before. The All Kids Bike program starts all kids off with a balance bike without pedals or chains. Students spend the first few weeks of the program propelling the bikes with their feet as they learn balance and develop confidence.

“We don’t want the kids who are at a higher skill level to make the other ones nervous, or to make them feel bad about themselves,” said Randy Nelson, a PE teacher at Queen Palmer Elementary School. “So the program starts everyone off at the same level.”

After the kids develop a comfort level on two wheels, program technicians add pedals kits to the bikes, and the learning process continues.

“What I love about this program is that it takes kids from zero to completion, and the process really doesn’t take very long,” Nelson said.

The bike-riding process has traditionally involved training wheels. But All Kids Bike doesn’t use them, and bicycling advocates say they don’t help.

“Actually, training wheels hinder kids,” Nelson said. “When a bike has training wheels, kids tend to lean to one side or the other, and they don’t learn how to balance. With these bikes, they learn balance first.”

“Training wheels are a thing of the past,” said Kids on Bikes Executive Director Daniel Byrd. “Balance, corrective steering and all the little muscle memory things kids need to learn are learned more efficiently and at a younger age with the balance bike concept.”

According to the All Kids Bike website, more than 110 U.S. schools are currently seeking funding to add the program to their PE curriculum. Five of those schools are in Colorado, including High Plains Elementary in Colorado Springs.

"Active kids tend to grow up to be active, healthy adults," Byrd said. “And every kid deserves to feel the freedom, independence and joy that comes with riding a bike for the first time."