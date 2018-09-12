Electric vehicles owned by Colorado Springs residents will be on display Saturday during the city's National Drive Electric Week event.
Members of Colorado Springs EV Club and the Denver Electric Vehicle Council will be available with their cars to answer questions and offer rides between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Christy Sports at University Village.
"From an environmental standpoint, we can produce clean energy to power our cars from wind, hydro and solar in Colorado," said John Duprey, an energy consultant at Peak View Solar who will showcase his 2018 Nissan LEAF Saturday. "But really, they're just pleasant, smooth and quiet to drive and require much less maintenance than a conventional car."
The event comes on the heels of the Air Quality Control Commission's decision to hear a proposal to adopt California's low emission vehicle standards in November. If the rule passes, it would force new cars sold in the state to go more miles with fewer greenhouse gas emissions.
Twelve other states already have adopted the standards.
"We know Colorado has air quality problem, and we know the solution, part of which is cleaning up the transportation sector," said Environment Colorado Director Garrett Garner-Wells said. "The technology is here and it works. We can bring more electric vehicles to our state, and we have a tool to do that through clean car standards."
Though Colorado's rule would not impose zero emissions standards, the state decided to consider such a rule after receiving "extensive" public comments in favor of such standards.
The Air Pollution Control Division will hold a public stakeholder meeting at 1 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment office in Glendale on the potential rule, which would increasing the percentage of zero emission vehicles in Colorado.
For more information on National Drive Electric Week, go to www.driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=1518