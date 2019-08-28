An outage northeast of Palmer Park in Colorado Springs has left about 2,400 customers without power Wednesday night, Colorado Springs Utilities tweeted.
The outage began at about 7:30 p.m., according to Utilities' outage map. Customers near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road aren't expected to have power restored until about 11:30 p.m., the map reads.
With street lamps incapacitated, Utilities asked motorists to treat intersections as four-way stops.
We are aware of an electric outage affecting about 2,400 customers near Austin Bluffs Pkwy and Barnes Rd. Crew is en route. Drive carefully and please treat any dark intersections as a 4-way stop. Report and track outages with our free app or online map: https://t.co/dObweq9Dwy pic.twitter.com/hmjUkCSQsH— Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) August 29, 2019
