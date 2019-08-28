utilites.jpg

Graphic courtesy of Colorado Springs Utilities. 

An outage northeast of Palmer Park in Colorado Springs has left about 2,400 customers without power Wednesday night, Colorado Springs Utilities tweeted. 

The outage began at about 7:30 p.m., according to Utilities' outage map. Customers near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road aren't expected to have power restored until about 11:30 p.m., the map reads. 

With street lamps incapacitated, Utilities asked motorists to treat intersections as four-way stops.

