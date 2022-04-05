WOODLAND PARK • In the race to become Woodland Park's next mayor, early returns Tuesday night showed incumbent Hilary LaBarre edged out her opponent, Councilman Robert Zuluaga.

LaBarre will continue leading the city for the next two years, earning 1,660 votes to Zuluaga's 802, unofficial voting results show. LaBarre was narrowly appointed mayor in late January by vote of the City Council, filling a vacancy left open for nearly a year after Mayor Val Carr died in Febuary 2021 following a two-month battle with COVID-19. Zuluaga was one of two councilmembers who voted against her appointment.

LaBarre is a real estate agent who previously served as Teller County's deputy coroner and was first elected to the City Council in April 2018. As mayor, LaBarre has said she will prioritize ensuring the rights and safety of Woodland Park residents; providing "ethical fiscal oversight" of the city's various operations; ensuring "transparency and open communication" with residents; and will be a "positive representative and face" of the city.

"I won. I’m your mayor," LaBarre said to a screaming crowd at the Crystola Roadhouse, where a live band played while supporters waited to hear election results.

"I’m thrilled to be able to represent the community as a whole and to serve the community that I love," she said in an interview. "... The council I’ve sat with has been the best part of being interim mayor and then mayor."

In the race for City Council, Woodland Park voters on Tuesday also chose from seven candidates to fill four open councilmember seats.

According to early results, incumbent Catherine Nakai was elected to a four-year term, earning 1,794 votes. Nakai ran an unsuccessful campaign against former Councilwoman Stephanie Alfieri in November 2020 and was appointed to the City Council last July to fill a vacancy left by former Councilman Jim Pfaff.

Addressing the city's housing shortage, helping struggling small businesses, and "bringing integrity to our voting requirements" are among the issues Nakai said she plans to work on during her next term.

"We need to continue to grow Woodland Park in a smart, responsible way that deals with water and traffic issues," she said. "It was a hard race in that citizens kept throwing inaccuracies at us. We have lawyers — if we did anything that wasn’t transparent, we would have been called out on it. It was hard to be told I don’t have integrity when I do."

Incumbent Kellie Case was reelected to a four-year term with 1,684 votes. David Ott, a veteran and Veterans Local Government Management fellow, was elected to a four-year term with 1,675 votes. Frank Conners, a retired U.S. Navy diver and retired oilfield operations manager, was elected to a two-year term with 1,273 votes.

"It was a clean sweep and we did it for you," Case told supporters Tuesday at the Crystola Roadhouse. "We’ve said all along: this is not about us. This is about what is right for our community. You’re not going to agree with every decision we make and every vote we make, but we’re doing it for the right reasons."

Case said she wants to address staffing shortages among local businesses in her next term.

"We need to take a serious look at our pay levels compared to our competitors and see what we can do to provide the service level our citizens expect," she said. "We are committed to making it right."

Connors, an independent, said he wants to see the council work better together to improve the city.

"... We have to work together to improve the city, and this is a start," he said. "We need to have a council that does city business only. We need to stop the infighting and forget the nonsense. We need to look at our tax rate and do things to make our city better for businesses."

Other candidates who were not elected to the dais are: Don Dezellem, who has now run three unsuccessful campaigns for Woodland Park City Council and who earned 948 votes in Tuesday's election; DeAnn Bettermann, a registered nurse who earned 947 votes; and Matthew Hayes, a businessman who received 915 votes, early returns show.

Fifty percent of 2,503 eligible ballots were returned Tuesday night, according to a city news release announcing the results. It's the highest voter turnout the city has had in recent years, the release said.