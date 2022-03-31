Voters in Woodland Park and Calhan on Tuesday will choose mayors and cast their ballots for several open city council and town trustee seats.

Residents in Woodland Park also will decide three ballot questions, all amendments to the city charter. Ballots were sent to Woodland Park voters this month. Voters can return them until 7 p.m. Tuesday. In Calhan, polls at Town Hall will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Woodland Park Mayor Hilary LaBarre faces challenger Robert Zuluaga, a councilman first elected in April 2020. LaBarre, a real estate agent who previously served as Teller County’s deputy coroner, was narrowly appointed mayor in late January by the City Council. She filled a vacancy left open by the death of Mayor Val Carr in February 2021 following a two-month battle with COVID-19.

Zuluaga was one of two councilmembers who voted against her appointment, criticizing it as an “inappropriate” move that circumvented voters’ right to elect a person to the seat.

Councilmembers Kellie Case and Catherine Nakai face four political newcomers and one familiar face for four open council seats. Three are four-year terms, and one is a two-year term.

Don Dezellem is campaigning for City Council for a third time. A member of the city’s Parks and Recreation board, he was also among five applicants last April who made their cases to City Council to be appointed mayor.

At the time, councilmembers Zuluaga, Stephanie Alfieri and Jim Pfaff voted to appoint Dezellem, while LaBarre, Case and Councilman Rusty Neal voted “none of the above” instead of casting a ballot for any of the five candidates, leaving the city without a permanent mayor until LaBarre was appointed in January.

Also on the Woodland Park ballot are DeAnn Bettermann, a registered nurse; Frank Connors, a retired U.S. Navy diver and retired oilfield operations manager; Matthew Hayes, a businessman; and David Ott, a veteran and Veterans Local Government Management fellow.

Woodland Park voters also will decide on three city charter amendments:

• Whether to repeal and replace the city’s current definition of “conflict of interest” as it applies to the mayor or councilmembers.

• Whether to expand the definition of eligible candidates to fill mayoral or council vacancies by adding the possible appointment of a candidate who garnered the second-most number of votes in the most recent city election.

• Whether to specify that five sitting councilmembers may remove another member or any board or commission appointee for “willful violations” of the city charter.

Woodland Park City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq did not respond by press time Thursday to The Gazette's request for the number of ballots sent out this month and how many had been received to date.

In Calhan, Mayor Roger Lemesany is running unopposed for reelection. Political newcomer Mark McCrary, a general contractor, joins four incumbents in the race for four town trustee seats. The incumbents are Ann Blasingame, Jeff Scheer, Anthony Tribuzio and Byron Wall. There are three four-year trustee seats and one two-year seat open.