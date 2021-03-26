The Colorado Springs City Council candidates running to represent District 4, southeast Colorado Springs, will face off this afternoon in a live forum hosted by The Gazette and KOAA.
It is the fourth in a series of six forums featuring each of the competitive races on the April 6 ballot. Viewers can sign on at 12:30 p.m. to watch the forum at gazette.com/election or watch the livestream on the KOAA Facebook page.
Regina English, a business owner and nonprofit founder, is challenging Councilwoman Yolanda Avila, a retired criminal defense investigator, in the race. Both candidates hold fairly progressive views and are running to represent a more liberal part of town.
The moderators will take live questions from the audience. Moderators will accept questions from either platform.
